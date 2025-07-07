OBITUARY: N. Reed Smith

N. Reed Smith, age 89, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2025. Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to the late Noah N. and Christine Mitchke Smith, Reed lived a life marked by deep faith, unwavering service, and kindness.

A proud graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Reed was a devoted member of Pride of the Southland Band during his college years and later earned his master’s degree in Chattanooga. He served his country honorably as a veteran of the United States Army and worked for the Internal Revenue Service for over 33 years.

Reed was a long-time member of Clearview Baptist Church, where his steadfast faith shaped every aspect of his life. A passionate reader of the Bible and a lover of gospel music, he found great purpose in his work as a Gideon, traveling to share God’s word and encourage others in their faith.

Reed’s joy extended far beyond the church pews. He was a true enthusiast of life’s simple pleasures—always ready to dive into a good book or dessert, and would break out into song at any moment. Whether playing pickleball, enjoying water aerobics, strolling the beach, or picking strawberries, he embraced each moment with the same cheerfulness. Everyone who knew him was touched by his gentle spirit.

Those left to cherish Reed’s memory are his loving wife, Priscilla Smith; sons, David Smith (Nancy) and Mark Smith (Andrea); daughter, Beth Taggart (Marty); grandchildren, Callie Cobbs (Joel), Nathan Smith (Cortney), Reuben Smith, Abby Smith, Alex Taggart (Rachel), Noah Taggart (Cat Cavin), and Samantha Taggart (Chad Cordell); great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Zoe Cobbs; sister, Nelda Henry (Elvin); bonus children, Chantel Robinett (Bert), Letitia Sutherlen (Steve), and Buck Ferguson; bonus grandchildren, Gabe Robinett (Kendal), Genevieve Robinett, Polly Ann Corpuz (Irwin), and Madeline Blackwell; bonus great-grandchildren, Nolan Robinett, Canon and Lenora Corpuz, and Ruby Carter Koonce.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with John Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International Williamson South P.O. Box 680134, Franklin, TN, 37068.

The care of N. Reed Smith and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.