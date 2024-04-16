OBITUARY: Myrtle Veach

Myrtle Veach, age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away April 12, 2024.

She was born in El Dorado, AR to the late Harry and Eva Veach.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bob Veach.

She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Mark Veach, Glenda Michna, and Kathleen Creel; and sister-in-law, Anna Mae Veach. She is survived also by her chosen family, Rick and Pam Bryant, Dahn Gandell (chosen grandchildren, Ryan, Rachel, Lilly, Hannah, and Maddie); Billie Pate, Elaine Dickson, Linda Still, Sue Raley, Becky Martin, Bonnie and JE Johnson, Betty Sue and Dean Mathis, Bruce and Judy Thompson and many other loving family members and friends.

At the age of 12, Myrte felt God was calling her into ministry, and following her mother’s words of wisdom, “You’d better do it.” Myrte did just that. She worked in many churches throughout her life with a focus on serving youth. She graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (Fort Worth, TX), and in 1970 she joined The Baptist Sunday School Board (Nashville, TN). She was instrumental in developing a curriculum that helped churches further engage and help youth grow in their spiritual journey. She traveled five continents and spent her entire life sharing God’s love with others, leading by example in loving all people and mentoring/teaching others.

Myrtle’s memorial service will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN on Sunday, April 21st with visitation at 3:00 p.m. and the memorial service at 4:00. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to the following organizations or your favorite charity:

B. J. Runnels Dean Scholarship Fund (https://tinyurl.com/bjdeanscholarship), or

Alive Hospice (Give | Alive Hospice | Donations for Hospice Care).

