OBITUARY: Myrtle Heidelberg

Mrs. Myrtle Heidelberg, age 89, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023 in Brentwood, Tennessee.

She is survived by her loving children, Mary C. Avent, Charles (Valerie) and Rodney (Debra) Avent. (6) Grandchildren, (2) Great grandchildren and Brother, Oscar (Betty) Simmons. A host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Local arrangements will include, Family Visitation on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 4-6:00 pm at Hellum Funeral Chapel.

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, Family Visitation will be held from 11-12 noon with funeral service to follow at Ray Williams Funeral Home 301 North Howard Ave. Tampa FL 33606 (813) 253-3419. Interment, Garden of Memories Cemetery, Tampa FL.

Please keep the Heidelberg & Avent families in your thoughts & prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro Tn. 37130 (615) 893-4323 https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/jc-hellum-funeral-home

