OBITUARY: Myra Swann Elkins

Myra Swann Elkins: 8/12/1941 – 4/2/2025

Myra Swann Elkins, 83, passed away on April 2, 2025. She was born on August 12, 1941, in Tullahoma, TN, to Isaac and Hazel Swann. Myra married Wayne Douglas Elkins on June 24, 1961, and together they raised one son, Barry Wayne Elkins.

She worked at Bellsouth (AT&T) for over 35 years before retiring. Myra was known for her deep love of family, church, and friends. She enjoyed staying connected with others through visits, calls, and texts. Myra had a special love for jewelry and always wore matching pieces, especially her favorite Ginger Snaps. She often purchased duplicates of her favorite pieces to share with friends.

Myra was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; her parents; and siblings Gail Powell, Jean, and Jane. She is survived by her son Barry, daughter-in-law Tara, granddaughter Carmen, and her twin brothers Keith and Kenneth Swann (with his family). She was also deeply loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025, from 5 PM to 8 PM CDT at Southern Hills Church of Christ, 2508 Goose Creek Bypass, Franklin, TN 37064.