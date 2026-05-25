Mrs. Vickie Yvonne Fleming Pye

March 17, 1967 – May 13, 2026

“Well done, thou good and faithful servant… enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” — Matthew 25:23

With hearts both heavy and grateful for a life beautifully lived, we celebrate the life and legacy of Mrs. Vickie Yvonne Fleming Pye, who peacefully transitioned from her earthly home on May 13, 2026. Born on March 17, 1967, in Columbia, Vickie was the beloved daughter of Thelma Turrentine-Wells and the late Donald Ray Russell, Sr.

At a young age, Vickie relocated to Inkster alongside her mother and siblings, where she was lovingly embraced and raised by her adoptive father, Howard Fleming. Though life carried her across state lines, Tennessee always remained deeply rooted in her heart. She later returned home to Columbia, where she continued her education through Maury County Public Schools and cultivated lifelong relationships within the community she cherished.

Vickie publicly professed her faith and was baptized at Faith United Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Rufus Crawford. Her faith, quiet strength, and unwavering love for family became defining pillars of her life.

To know Vickie was to experience warmth, laughter, and the unmistakable comfort of being cared for. She possessed a servant’s heart and expressed love most naturally through cooking. Whether gathered around the kitchen table or sharing stories over a card game, Vickie created moments that made family feel like home. She also found joy in traveling, fellowship, and making memories with those she loved most.

In 2005, she married the love of her life, Henry “Taz” Pye, and together they shared a bond rooted in companionship, loyalty, and enduring love. Vickie was also known throughout the community for her dedicated work at Shell’s Convenient Store in Columbia, where her kind spirit and familiar smile touched countless lives.

She now reunites in eternal peace with her beloved husband, Henry “Taz” Pye; her father, Donald Ray Russell, Sr.; her grandparents, James and Grace Mayes Russell; and her grandparents, Howard Fleming, Sr. and Georgia B. Fleming.

Though our hearts mourn her absence, we rejoice knowing that her love, laughter, and legacy will forever remain woven into the lives of all who were blessed to know her. Her life was a reminder that kindness, faith, and devotion to family leave an everlasting imprint long after one’s earthly journey has ended.

Vickie is survived by loving family her daughters, Sheonta Mitchell (Josh Johnson) and Erica Fleming; Stepsons Shawn Pye and Monchillo Pye; Bonus Daughters LaTisha Payne and Rica Davidson; Mother Thelma Turrentine (Isom) Wells; Companion Saul Appleton; Grandchildren, A’Keliyah Fleming, LaTrevien Fleming, Kelaysia Fleming, Kyonna Fleming, Tramiyah Watkins, Kezariah Mitchell, Kyral Mitchell, Ke’leon Mitchell, Rebekah Payne, Tristan Dowlen, Uneece Jenkins; Sisters, Colette Webster, Tonya Fleming, Anntonyia Davidson; Brothers, Howard (Crystal) Fleming Jr., Rodney (Kerri) Fleming, and Donald R. Russell Jr.; Devoted Nephew Justin Webster and Reginald Webster Jr.; Aunts; Mary (Hebert) Whitehead, Vera Stockard, Janice Favor, Cheryl Gaines, Margaret Legg, Gloria Stovall; Uncles, Tommy (Faye) Turrentine, Willie (Sussie) Turrentine, Henry (Wendy) Turrentine, Chad Russell, David Keith Stovall, Rodney Stovall; Great Aunts, Pastor Frances Orr and Ruth Mayes; Great Uncle, Roy Mays;

A Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Family and Friends. Best friends; Tammy Davis, Peggy Jackson, and Rosie Baxter; and The Pye The Mae Family

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Roundtree-Napier-Ogilvie Funeral Home.