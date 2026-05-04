Mrs. Norma Marin, age 94, of Nashville, TN, passed away at her home peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2026, surrounded by the warmth of her family. She was born in Maria Elena, Chile and was a daughter of the late Pedro Aluzema and Olga Benson Aluzema. Mrs. Norma was a member of the Catholic faith and…

Memorialized in partnership with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Other Ways to Support the Family

Consider sending flowers or other gifts that show you are thinking of them.

Honor them by planting trees in their memory.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.