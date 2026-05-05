Mr. William C. “Jerry” Chester, age 86, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, died Saturday, May 2, 2026 in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Mr. Chester was born in Franklin, Tennessee and was a son of the late Claiborne Cayce and Annie Mai Hemmer Chester. Jerry was also preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Martha Jennifer Moss Chester, who died in 2021.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School Class of 1958. Following graduation, Jerry joined the United States Navy and served his Country from 1958 until 1962. After serving in the United States Armed Forces, he went to work for the L & N Railroad and retired as an engineer from CSX Railroad. He was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church.

Mr. Chester is survived by his brother, Rick Chester, Mt. Juliet, TN; sisters, Faye Pistole, Murfreesboro, TN, Mary Ann Schecheter, Knoxville, TN; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services, with military honors will be conducted on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Nashville. Burial will immediately follow.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.