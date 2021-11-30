OBITUARY: Mr. Ronald David O’Brien

Ronald David O’Brien, age 59 of Spring Hill, TN passed away November 27, 2021.

He was born in Jersey City, NJ to John and Edith. Ron was surrounded by his three children and wife Kathy of 35 years at the time of his passing. Ron was a loving and devoted husband, father, PopPop, brother and friend. He had a kind, generous heart and always knew how to put a smile on someone’s face— he will truly be missed by those that have been fortunate enough to know him.

Ron had a giving nature and spent time volunteering for the Big Brother, Big Sister organization; He enjoyed working with and helping children. Ron was an avid car enthusiast and spent his career in the auto industry. He had a passion for sports and enjoyed coaching his sons’ soccer teams, playing baseball and softball, watching NFL and college football games, and was his children’s biggest fan.

Ron is survived by his wife Kathleen O’Brien; sons, Sean O’Brien and Kevin O’Brien; daughter, Shana Hardison (Chris); sisters, Susan and Elizabeth and many other loving family members. A Celebration of Life service will be held on a future date.

