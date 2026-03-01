James Thomas Prince, a devoted husband, proud veteran, faithful servant, and beloved patriarch, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2026.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, James lived a life defined by hard work, service, faith, and deep love for his community. He was married to Elizabeth Prince for 59 years – a testament to his commitment, loyalty, and enduring devotion.

A proud veteran of World War II, James served honorably in the United States Army from December 26, 1945 to February 3, 1948. His service to his country during a pivotal time in history reflected the courage and sense of duty that would continue to guide him throughout his life.

Known as a true “jack of all trades,” James built a career marked by versatility and dedication. He worked in a variety of professions, from driving a delivery truck to serving his community as an officer with the Franklin Police Department. In the later years of his career, he found great fulfillment working as a counselor at the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin, where he mentored and encouraged countless young people. He also faithfully served as a School Crossing Guard at Freedom Middle School, where his steady presence became a familiar and comforting sight to students and families alike.

James was a man of abiding faith. He loved attending services at Locust Ridge Church, where he found joy in fellowship and worship. One of his greatest pleasures was singing in the Male Chorus, lifting his voice in praise and encouraging others through music.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald (Bubba) Prince.

Above all, James cherished his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth; children: Lenetta Prince-McDonald; Iris D. Prince; Alethea Rochelle (Darryl) Smith; Greta J. Prince; Clark (Hyacinth) Prince; Gregory “Scotty” Prince; David “Butch” Sanford; James ”Jimmy” Polk; Artie Prince; Cory (Joy) Prince; 25 grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; Sister, Ozella London and numerous great-grandchildren, all of whom carry forward his legacy of strength, kindness, and perseverance.

Mr. Prince Will Lie In State On Friday,

February 27, 2026 From 2PM-6PM

101 Confederate Drive

Franklin, TN 37064

Visitation With Family Saturday,

February 28, 2026 From 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Funeral To Follow At 12 Noon

Locust Ridge Primitive Baptist Church

4991 Murfreesboro Road

Arrington, TN 37014

Interment Veteran Cemetery TBA

This obituary was published by Roundtree, Napier & Ogilvie Funeral Home.

