OBITUARY: Morris Skinner

Morris Skinner, age 88, passed away Wednesday, January 7, 2026. A life-long resident of Nolensville, Tennessee, he was deeply rooted in the community he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tillman Benjamin Skinner and Dulcie Elliott Skinner of Nolensville; his brothers, Reed Allen Skinner, Charles Rayburn Skinner and Wilford Alton Skinner; and his sisters, Hazel Skinner Haynes, Kathleen Skinner Waggoner, and Ruby Skinner Wood.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Carolyn Thomas Skinner; his daughter, Teresa Skinner Guthrie (David); his son, James Tillman Skinner; four grandchildren, Anne Marie Guthrie (Merlin Hoffman), Rebecca Lyn Guthrie, Justin Elliott Skinner (Katherine McGowan Skinner), Grayson Taylor Guthrie (Abigayle Gibbons); and two great-grandchildren, Elliott James Skinner and Everett John Skinner. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, John Waggoner, Ronnie Wood, and Larry Thomas.

Mr. Skinner graduated from Franklin High School in 1955 and soon after began his life-long career with Avco Corporation, working through its many transitions – including Textron Aerostructures and The Aerostructures Corporation – before retiring in 1999, when the company was known as Vought Industries.

A devoted baseball enthusiast, Mr. Skinner spent many years playing and coaching teams throughout the Nolensville community. A lifelong New York Yankees fan, he earned the nickname “Yogi” in honor of the Yankee great Yogi Berra – a fitting tribute for a catcher who loved the game as deeply as Morris did. He later cherished being able to attend a game at Yankee Stadium in 2016 while celebrating his granddaughter’s college graduation.

One of his proudest accomplishments came in 1984, when he served as an assistant coach for the first youth team from Nolensville to reach a World Series tournament – a team coached alongside his friends Johnny McArthur and Lanny McGowan, and one made even more special by having his son on the roster as a player.

Mr. Skinner was also known for cultivating one of the finest vegetable gardens in the area, with his tomatoes and corn especially prized by family, friends, and neighbors. He had a lifelong love of animals. In his younger years, he raised and trained beagles and tended cattle, and in later years he found great joy in teaching his grandchildren to ride and appreciate horses. He shared a special bond with his beloved granddogs, Alex and Robbie.

As a grandfather, he was affectionately known as “MoMo”, a nickname that became treasured by the entire family. He delighted his grandchildren with tractor rides, backyard baseball games, and countless moments of fun.

Visitation with the family will be held at WALLER CHAPEL, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN, on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeremy Squires and Pastor Larry Guin officiating. Interment will follow at Triune Cemetery.

Active pallbearers are James Skinner, David Guthrie, Justin Skinner, Grayson Guthrie, Merlin Hoffman, and Bill Thomas. Honorary pallbearers are John Waggoner, Ronnie Wood, and Larry Thomas.

The family offers their deepest gratitude to the staff of the memory care unit at Cloverland Park Senior Living for the compassionate care they provided to “Mister MoMo.” The family also extends sincere appreciation to Heart & Soul Hospice whose kindness and support were a tremendous comfort to the entire family throughout the past year.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nolensville First United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.