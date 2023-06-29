OBITUARY: Morris Dennis

Morris Dennis, age 97 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

He was the son of the late Joseph and Catherine Dennis. Morris was born on May 10, 1926, in Nashville, TN.

Morris was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Agnes, of 67 years in marriage; his mother and father; brothers, Joe Dennis, and Robert Dennis; and sisters, Catherine Sanders, Mildred Leone, and Mary Rippetoe.

Morris is survived by his three sons, Ronald (Linda) Dennis, Jerry (Anita) Dennis, and Steve (Regina) Dennis; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Morris grew up in Nashville and was a long-time member of Crieve Hall Church of Christ. He spent his entire career in the printing and paper industry, of which he was highly respected nationally in both knowledge and character. Morris founded Dennis Paper Company in 1969 which continues to serve Tennessee and southern Kentucky through Millcraft Paper.

As part of the Greatest Generation, Morris served at the age of 18 during World War II on LST 58 piloting the landing craft on the beaches of Normandy, France. Morris most loved helping others and was a “father” to all. He will be greatly missed by his family and community.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 30, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, by Tim Frizzell and Wavell Stewart. Interment with Military Honors at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 3-8 p.m. and Friday, June 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

