



Morris Blane Radford, age 83 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2020.

He was born in 1937 to the late Willie and Myrtle Dunning Radford in Trigg County, KY. On October 8, 1955 he married Jean Ann Armstrong in E. St. Louis, IL at Winstanley Baptist Church. Morris loved and served the Lord. Throughout his career on some occasions he pastored churches in Missouri, Texas and Florida. The Lord allowed Morris to preach and teach the gospel in a few other countries where he and Jean travelled to while building churches.

He retired as a training supervisor after 28 years of service from Ameren U.E. Morris enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Tom Radford. He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Jean Armstrong Radford; children, Vickie (Dave) Pursley of Chapel Hill, TN and Randall (Leah) Radford of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Corey (Teri) Pursley, Zac Radford, Ashley (Brandon) Hargest, Linsey Radford, Andrew (Madie) Radford and Courtney Radford; great grandchildren, Faithann, Jakin and Jase Pursley, Mason, Beckham and Lincoln Hargest and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3-7pm on Sunday and 12-2pm Monday. Burial will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Grandchildren and great grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174, www.springhill-memorial.com, 931-486-0059



