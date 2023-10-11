OBITUARY: Monica C. Kim

Monica C. Kim went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Monica was born on October 5, 1937 in North Korea.

Her family left everything behind and escaped to South Korea when she was 12. She graduated with a nursing degree from Seoul National University. She emigrated to the US at age 28 and became a US citizen in 1976 during the bicentennial celebration. Her freedom was very important to her.

She spent most of her life in Paducah, KY where she raised her family as an original Tiger mom. She was a good and faithful Catholic servant, attending mass daily, praying for others and volunteering at St Thomas More where she was a lifelong parishioner.

She was an accomplished golfer, highlighted by CC of Paducah and Paducah city championships and three holes in one. She loved to cook and delighted many with her delicious Korean meals.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ellen(Phillip) and Ann (John); her grandchildren whom she loved the most, Neale, Carter, Reed and Gracie; sister, Yu Joo, and brother Donald; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.

Services will be held Saturday, October 14 at St Thomas More Catholic Church in Paducah, KY. Visitation at 10 am followed by a funeral mass at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to Serra Club of Williamson County 113 2nd Avenue Franklin, TN 37064.

