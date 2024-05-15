OBITUARY: Mitchell Bruce Potts

Mitchell Bruce Potts, age 94, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2024, at Morning Pointe of Franklin.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Nelius Jasper Potts and the late Willie Adelle White.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean conflict. He retired as a plumber for Vanderbilt University. He was an active member of Walker Baptist Church in Franklin and served as Deacon for 2 years (1967-1968). He was always willing to help people and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife: Nellie Mae Buchanan Potts; sisters: Lucille Griffin, Jappie Fox, and Marie Wisener; brothers: Paul, Clayton, Boyd, and Donald Wayne Potts.

He is survived by his son: David (Candi) Potts; grandchildren: Michelle (Russ) McMillen, Michael (Harika) Potts, and Sarah (Zach) Mason; great-granddaughter: Yazmin Potts; brothers: Reese (Juanita) Potts and Guffee (Jan) Potts; sister: Vella Roberson; brother-in-law: Robert Griffin; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

The family is appreciative to all the staff at Morning Pointe of Franklin for their excellent care and friendship the last five years.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Chuck McElhannon officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Friday from 4-7:00 PM and on Saturday after 10:00 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Walker Baptist Church.

