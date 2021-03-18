OBITUARY: Minnie Newhouse Lincoln

Minnie Newhouse Lincoln – Age 85 of Franklin, TN. March 14, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by husband of 58 years, Jimmy D. Lincoln; and daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Lincoln; numerous nieces and nephews and several children and grandchildren by choice.

Minnie was instrumental in starting Ezell Harding Christian School as well as teaching bible classes and doing mission work. She stayed active in her later years by writing letters for Disaster Relief. She was a loving wife, mother and aunt and she will be missed by all.

Visitation will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from 3 – 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10 – 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Hills Church of Christ, 2508 Goose Creek By-Pass, Franklin, TN 37064 by Bro. Wayne Cornwell. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers: Billie Jean Padgett, Janice Ware, Tracey McKnight, Patty Barnes, Mike & Paula Derryberry, the Thomas Waggoner Family, Janie Slay, William & Paula Edwards, Wally & Debbie Fuller, Steve & Leanne Bumbalough, Carl & Dolly Dean and Richard & Pat Kempf. Active Pallbearers: Jim Padgett, Keith McKnight, Brandon Wright, Brent Wright, Larry Barnes, Chad Ramey, Andy Bledsoe & John Cottrell.

The family would like to thank St. Thomas Heart Group and Williamson County doctors & staff and Alive Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc. or Ezell Harding Christian School. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

woodbinefuneralhome.com