OBITUARY: Minnie Louise Oden Johnson

Minnie Louise Oden Johnson’s life came to an end on Tuesday, May 20 , 2025 at NHC Healthcare, Franklin in Franklin, Tennessee at the age of 98. Minnie was born on March 13, 1927 in Franklin, Williamson County, Tennessee, to the parents of Henritetta Peters and John Bell Oden.

She leaves to cherish her memories, children, Helen M. Sneed, John R. Johnson, Paulette Johnson, Jeffrey (Marcia) Johnson, Dorothy (Joe) Pendergrast, Jacqueline Johnson, Michael W. (Diane) Johnson, Elder Anthony M. (Surkanya) Johnson; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends

Mrs. Johnson will lie in state on Friday, May 23, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Saturday, May 24, 2025 from 11 until 12 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, 117 Fairground Street, Franklin, TN with funeral to begin at 12 Noon. Elder Corey Howse, officiating and Elder Anthony M. Johnson, eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Interment Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Columbia, Tennessee.

