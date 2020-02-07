Minerva Ella McGee, age 93 of Franklin, TN. passed away February 5, 2020.

Minerva retired as a Service Representative with Bell South Telephone Company. She is a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Minerva was a member of the Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church and served as the church clerk for 30 years.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, William Sebastian “Bass” McGee. Minerva is survived by her two sons, William S. “Billy” (Patricia) McGee and James L. “Jimmy” (Sherrie) McGee; four grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 2:30PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Elder Allen Broughton officiating. Interment to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. David McGee, Sam McGee, Kirk McGee, Jack McGee, James Graves, Tom Frost, Richard Jefferson and Larry Goodwin to serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are the members of Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be held 3-7:00PM Saturday, February 8, 2020 and one hour prior to the service Sunday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com