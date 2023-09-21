OBITUARY: Miles Bateman Johnson

Miles Bateman Johnson, 89, life-long resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at St. Thomas Rutherford.

Born June 18, 1934 in the Santa Fe Community of Maury County, he was the son of the late T. Earl Johnson and the late Adele Sowell Johnson.

On August 18, 1973, he married Betty Jane Gilliam Johnson who preceded him in death on July 2, 2023.

In the mid 2000’s, he became Vice Mayor of Spring Hill after being Alderman. After many years of service to the community, the Miles Johnson Parkway was officially named after him in 2008. Mr. Johnson enjoyed camping, and going to bluegrass festivals with his wife, Betty, the love of his life.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four children and one sister.

Survivors include two children; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 12:00 P.M. at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Santa Fe Cemetery. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the Spring Hill Public Library.

Arrangements in the care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

