Mildred “Yvonne” Ostrand was the 9th of 10 children born to Frank and Cleo (Knapp) Dobesh on March 5, 1929, in Mason City Nebraska. Her siblings, all deceased, were John, Marius, Valaire, Gwen, Melvin, Darlene, Frank Jr., Naomi, and Delores.

As a child, Yvonne played school with her siblings and was always the teacher! She enjoyed 38 years of teaching elementary school, first in one-room schools of Copsey and Cherryvale, then on to the larger school in Westerville. After that, teaching 3rd grade in Ansley became her career until she retired at 63.

Yvonne married Ted Ostrand of Ansley when they were both 17. They raised two sons, David and John (deceased), and enjoyed 23 nieces and nephews during their lifetime. Ted died in 2010, at 82 yrs old.

When Yvonne was 93, she fell in her home and couldn’t get up. After a short hospital stay, her doctor ordered her to move into an assisted living home and stop driving her car. That was a difficult, unhappy time. But soon, Off Broadway became her new little loved home, with free meals, and maids who washed her clothes and changed her sheets! Eventually, Brookstone was needed, after a few more falls. Then at 95, we moved her to Canterfield, in Brentwood, Tennessee, where she was very lovingly cared for, until she peacefully passed from this life to her final home, with Jesus forevermore.

Yvonne was a devoted Christian. She lived her long life faithfully following the Lord. The saving power of Jesus was the source of courage all her life, especially when her husband was stricken with polio when they were both 23 and lived the rest of his life in a wheelchair. The Lord also carried her through the burning of Ted’s store, almost destroying his business, and then when her youngest son, John, was killed in an auto accident at age 20. But God led her along, and her faith and trust in the Lord grew.

Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son, John. She is survived by her son, David (wife Kathy) of Thompsons Station, TN, grandson Karl Ostrand (wife Julie) of Omaha, NE, and great grandchildren, Jensen, Emme, Adison Rose, Colton, and Weston.

Memorial Service: The Christian Church, Ansley, Nebraska 11 AM, June 13, 2026.

Memorial gifts will be given to The Upside Farm. This is a non-profit that began with the birth of Yvonne’s great granddaughter, Emme Ostrand. It is focused on providing purpose and community for young adults with special needs.

Tax deductible donations:

Written check: “The Upside Farm”

Mail to 5116 N. 181st St. Elkhorn, NE 68022

Venmo @theupsidefarm

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.