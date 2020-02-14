Mildred Louise Elliott age 90 of Clarksville, Indiana passed away February 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Mildred was born in Franklin, TN.

She retired as a clerk with Clarksville Cleaners and was a member of Hamburg Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Elliott, Sr. Survived by her two sons, Joey Elliott of Sausburg, IN and Mark Elliott, Sr. of Clarksville, IN; brother, Marvin P. McArthur, Jr. of Franklin, TN; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be conducted 12 Noon Monday, February 17th in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN. 37064. 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com