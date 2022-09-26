OBITUARY: Mildred Loretta (Mills) Priszner

Mildred Loretta Mills Priszner, age 88 of Franklin, TN, formerly of Lebanon, OR. Our beloved mother went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2022. We know she is rejoicing in glory. Thank you to those who share in our loss. We would ask that you also share in our assurance that we will meet again in Heaven.

Mildred was the bookkeeper for Lebanon First Assembly Church of God in Lebanon, OR for over 15 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy & Vera Mills; brother, Vess Mills; sisters, Winona McBirney and Dorothy Sisk; daughter-in-law, Peggy Priszner.

Mildred is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Richard L. Priszner of Franklin, TN; sons, Richard “Rick” Priszner of Albany, OR, Roy (Nancy) Priszner of Franklin, TN and Randy (Valerie) Priszner of Lebanon, TN; brother, Don Mills of Bremerton, WA; sister, Nola Ann (Mel) Winn of Redding, Ca; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN. Jim Taylor will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com.

