OBITUARY: Mildred Inez Whidby Kowalski

Mildred Inez Whidby Kowalski passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, she was 88 years old.

Inez was born and raised in Franklin, Tennessee. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

While working as a nurse at Dan German Hospital, she met the love of her life, John, who was in the military. So began their love story and life of a military wife and mother of nine (9) children, often raising the children alone while traveling the world and country. Upon John’s retirement from the military, they made their home back in Tennessee.

Preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, John Kowalski and son, Michael John Kowalski. Parents, Jordan and Willie Mae Whidby. Brothers, Arthur Whidby, JD Whidby, William “Tiger” Whidby and Harry Whidby and Sisters, Ann Garrett and Nancy Ethridge.

Survived by her children, Tony (Donna) Kowalski, Billy Kowalski, Danny Kowalski, Teddy (Linda) Kowalski, Monica Kowalski, Sandy (John Lily) Kowalski, Terri (David) Watkins and Tammy (Jamie) Jones. Brother, Tom Whidby and Sisters, Adene Lillard and Mary Jane Bruce.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11 AM at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Wally Whidby officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 from 2-7 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Tuesday from 9-11 AM.

Serving as pallbearers are Jay Belleza, Joshua Bustamante, Jacob Carver, A.J. Demastus, James Demastus, Chase Kowalski, Teddy Kowalski and Jonathan Watkins.

