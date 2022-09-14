OBITUARY: Mildred Holt Locke

Mildred Holt Locke lived a full 92-year life. She is a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Everyone who knows Mildred knows that her only child, Tommy (Mary Anne) Locke, is her pride and joy. Closely following, are her granddaughters Madison (Chase) and Sydney (Dakota). Newly added to her favorites is her great-grandson, Ryan.

Mildred was born in Cross Bridges, TN, to Jessie and Marvin Holt.

She loved her momma and daddy and mentioned them often during her final days. We anticipate a joyous occasion as they are reunited in their heavenly eternity! Our family also envisions her happily together again with brothers Marvin (“Jr”) and Norman, and younger sister Sheila.

We mourn her absence together with surviving members of her family; sister, Francis Holt Voss; sister-in-law, Joan Holt; nephews, Kevin Holt, and Dwight Holt, and with other extended members of the Holt family.

Mildred loved watching Tommy play baseball, quilting, and her view from the top of her hill. She loved the animals that dotted the hillside…all the animals, even the wild turkeys. However, as we all know, she would not pet the dogs! We like to think that the legacy she leaves behind is one of a strong work ethic, generosity to her family, and an ability to smile through just about anything.

Tommy and family would especially like to thank the care and kindness of many, many people from the Senior Adult Ministry at The People’s Church and then Church of the City. They have extended love like Jesus. We are also thankful for the caregivers who have repeatedly gone above and beyond duty to shower her with comfort. They used their abilities to replace her inabilities and that seems like Jesus to us. We imagine she will anxiously await being together again with all these people who have been family to her.

Mostly, Mildred loved Jesus and found him often in her reading of the Bible. As you grieve with us, we thank you. You are the presence of Christ to us all. Thank you for joining your suffering with ours as we remind ourselves that the best is always yet to be with Jesus.

“I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die…” John 11:25-26

In lieu of flowers, we think Mildred would appreciate any donations you might choose to make to the following non-profit organizations:

Joshua Foundation

Our goal is that Christ would be the central focus of everything we do, and that through our work, people will develop lasting relationships, take hold of their passions, and respond in obedience to the call that Christ has given them.

http://https://thejoshuafoundation.us/donate

The Joshua Foundation 932 Carraway Lane Spring Hill, TN 37174

TN Kids Belong

​Equipping the community to dramatically improve the experience and outcomes for children in foster care.​

http://​https://tennesseekidsbelong.givingfuel.com/tkb

​​TN Kids Belong​ 1229 Lakeview Drive ​​Franklin, TN 37067

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/