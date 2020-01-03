Mildred Faye Hoover, age 62 of Columbia, TN, formerly of Franklin, TN passed away January 1, 2020. Born in Franklin, TN to the late Bill and Cat Ragsdale.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Hoover; brother, James Allen Ragsdale; brother in-law, Jeffrey Hoover. Survived by her son, Ricky Hoover; brother, Billy Wayne (Linda Lou) Ragsdale; sisters, Kaye Ragsdale and Mary Smythia all of Columbia, TN and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, January 4, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. Gary Fewell officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com