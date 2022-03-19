OBITUARY: Mildred Elizabeth (Pewitt) Rediker

Mrs. Mildred Elizabeth (Pewitt) Rediker passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 surrounded by her family, she was 89 years old.

Born August 19, 1932 to Thomas and Emma Pewitt in Franklin, TN.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Charles E. Rediker; her brothers, Benjamin, William, David Pewitt.

She is survived by her loving son, Ray Rediker; her beloved grandchildren, Brandon Rediker and wife Becky, Angie McCoy; cherished great-grandchildren, Brooke Sizemore and husband Isaac, Charlie Rediker and wife Karlee, Courtney Bell, Caleb Rediker, and Fiancée Sophia; special great-great-grandchildren, Whitley Rediker, Riley Rediker, Willow Sizemore; fond sister, Lucy Smithson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 4-8 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 12noon to 2:30 PM with funeral services to follow at 3 pm in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

