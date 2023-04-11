OBITUARY: Mike Heath

Mike Heath, age 69, of Fairview, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Mike was a great man that enjoyed simple things. He loved fishing, anything to do with guns, playing cards and most of all spending time with his family and dog. He was also an avid Tennessee Vols Football fan.

Preceded in death by his mother Odell Alderidge; father Oscar Steve Heath; sisters Barbara Ann Emerson and Patsy Marie Gilmore.

Survived by his life partner Mildred Kennedy; sons Steven Heath and Corey Kennedy (Charlene); grandchildren Emily Grace Kennedy, Marcus Acklin, Brianna Acklin, Lauren Acklin, Hailey Acklin; great-grandchild Sarah Jean Ellsworth; sister Gail Story (David); beloved companion Koda; several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, April 11th. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 pm, Monday and 11:00 am-1:00 pm, Tuesday at Dickson Funeral Home Fairview Chapel, 1750 Fairview Blvd, Fairview, TN, 37062, dicksonfuneralhome.com

