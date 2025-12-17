OBITUARY: Mickey ‘Mike’ Matheson

Mickey “Mike” Matheson, age 67, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on December 16, 2025, at Williamson Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Mickey was born on February 12, 1958, in Chicago, Il son of the late A.Y. (Charl Dean) Matheson.

He spent many years making Franklin his home, where he built a life centered on family, hard work, and love. Mickey worked in trucking and later retired, known for his strong work ethic and dedication to providing for those he loved.

He was preceded in death by his son, Micheal Ray Matheson, brothers, Leslie Edward Matheson, John Franklin Matheson, Richard Lynn Matheson & Dewayne Hamilton.

Mickey is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Teresa Lorine Matheson; children, Terry Wayne (Shawn) Matheson and Amber Nicole Matheson; sister, Charl Delouise Briggs; his cherished grandchildren: Gabriel Stump, Vincent Matheson, Jolene Cates, Jade Norton, Paige Norton, Callie Norton, and Pazlie Norton. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Carson Mack, Oaklynn Mack, and Marlow Norton, and his special dogs, Belle & Butter.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Cool Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 3213 US Highway 431, Spring Hill, TN 37174. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 19, 2025, with a visitation starting at 12:00 PM until service time at Cool Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 3213 US Highway 431, Spring Hill, TN 37174, with Pastor Jason Hill officiating. https://www.stephensfs.com

Burial will follow in Pond Cemetery, Franklin, TN.

Family members will serve as pallbearers.

Mickey will be remembered for his steady presence, his devotion to family, and the love he shared with those closest to him. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Cool Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 3213 US Highway 431, Spring Hill, TN 37174 in loving memory of Mickey “Mike” Matheson.

For more obituaries, visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email