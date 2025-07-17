OBITUARY: Michaele Phyllis Thorsby

Michaele Phyllis Thorsby, 72, of Franklin, TN, went to heaven on July 11, 2025, surrounded by loving family and friends after fighting cancer like a warrior for three years.

Michaele was born on May 25, 1953 in Oakland, California, the daughter of Burr Quinn and Gladys Lee Quinn. Michaele’s childhood was spent in Chattanooga, TN and Atlanta, GA. Michaele has resided with her family in Franklin, TN since 1996.

Michaele married Arthur Thorsby on May 25, 1972. They were married for 52 years and had three children: Heather Lee Thorsby, Benjamin Heinz Thorsby, and Mary Elizabeth Thorsby and two grandchildren, Benjamin Max Thorsby and Hadley Kay Thorsby.

Michaele worked at Williamson Medical Center for the past 20 years in various positions such as ER Patient Registration, Outpatient Surgery Scheduling, and her favorite, Children’s ER Patient Registration. Michaele always brought comfort to worried parents and sick children when they walked through the doors. Michaele also enjoyed many years working at The Golf House of Tennessee. Michaele also owned a Nursery School for over 20 years where she taught and cared for children of all ages. Her passion has always been caring for children. Michaele loved many things but most important to her was Jesus, family, her grandchildren, neighbors, closest friends, coworkers, her dogs, Easter and fashion.

Michaele will be remembered for bringing joy, love, humor, and a sense of belonging to all she encountered. All were welcome in her presence and were showered with love. Michaele was also known for her “treats” she always had on hand which ranged from desserts to holiday decorations and the thing you mentioned you needed yesterday. Michaele was always present for those she loved so fiercely.

Michaele is preceded in death by Gladys Quinn, Burr Quinn, Forrest Butch Stewart, Mary Beddingfield, Merle Thorsby, Paul Thorsby, Robert Thorsby, Molly Thorsby, Minnie Lou Clayborn, Lily Clayborn, JC Clayborn, Walter Clayborn, Beth Clayborn, Ronald Humphrey and David Humphrey.

Remaining to cherish Michaele’s memory are spouse, Art Thorsby; daughter, Heather Lee Thorsby, son, Benjamin Heinz Thorsby, daughter in law, Kimberly Brown Thorsby, daughter, Mary Elizabeth Thorsby, son in law, Jack Dennis Berry, grandchildren Benjamin Max Thorsby, Hadley Kay Thorsby, Nephews, Stewart Fleming, Jason Fleming, James Clayborn, Mitchell Clayborn, Sister in law, Terri Fleming, Aunt Ellen Humphrey, Nieces, Toni Fisher, Melony Spann, Lillian Clayborn, Amelia Clayborn, stepsister, Marilyn Quinn.

Visitation with family will be held on July 26th from 12pm to 2pm followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Source: Williamson Memorial

