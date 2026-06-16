Michael Wayne “Mike” Johnston, 76, passed away on June 10, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, generosity, cherished memories, and unwavering love for family and friends. Born on July 22, 1949, Mike lived life with a spirit that was larger than life itself. He never met a stranger and had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel like family. Whether gathered around a cookout, enjoying live music, sharing stories with friends, or welcoming guests into his home, Mike found joy in bringing people together. He was a natural host, a gifted storyteller, and someone whose presence could light up a room.

A true outdoorsman, Mike loved farming, working with his hands, and creating things that would stand the test of time. He found peace in nature and happiness on the water, whether at the lake or enjoying the beauty of the ocean. Some of his happiest years were spent on Center Hill Lake aboard his beloved houseboat, where he made lasting memories with family and friends while embracing the slower pace of lake life.

Mike had a passion for classic cars, building and restoring things, and taking on projects that challenged both his creativity and craftsmanship. He possessed an uncommon ability to see potential where others saw work, and he took great pride in bringing things back to life with his own two hands.

Of all the places he cherished, none held his heart quite like his beloved log cabin in Bethpage. Built and nurtured with nearly 50 years of love, hard work, and dedication, it was far more than a home—it was his sanctuary. Every log, board, and corner reflected the life he built and the memories he created there. It became a gathering place for family and friends, where stories were shared, meals were enjoyed, and countless memories were made. The cabin stands as a lasting testament to Mike’s craftsmanship, vision, and deep love for those who filled it with life.

Mike will be remembered for his strong work ethic, generous heart, welcoming spirit, and ability to bring joy to others. He was the kind of man who would gladly lend a hand, share a laugh, or pull up another chair at the table. His kindness, wisdom, and unmistakable presence touched countless lives.

Above all, Mike loved his family. The lessons he taught, the traditions he created, and the strength he instilled in his children will continue to live on through the generations he leaves behind. Though his earthly journey has come to an end, his family finds comfort in knowing that the seeds he planted—in his family, his friendships, and the home he loved so dearly—will continue to grow for years to come.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23

Mike is survived by his wife, Janice Johnston; his daughters, Shelly, Amy, January, and Jessica; his stepchildren, Jennifer and Nicholas; his cherished grandchildren, Aaron, Alex, Paige, Madison, Parker, Thomas, Kevin, Kipp, Gabe, Colin, Mallory, and Lyla; his precious great-grandchildren, Ryane, June and Emma; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard “Dick” and Joann Johnston; his nephews, Matt and Troy; as well as many extended family members, neighbors, and dear friends.

To know Mike was to know a man who never met a stranger. Whether gathered around a fire, on the lake, at the cabin, in the workshop, or simply sharing stories with friends, he had a way of making everyone feel welcome. His love for family, his generous spirit, and his gift for bringing people together created a legacy that will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever cherished by the many lives he touched.

The family is currently planning a Celebration of Life this Summer to honor Mike’s life and legacy. Details will be announced soon.

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.