OBITUARY: Michael W. Myers

Michael W. Myers, age 54, of Nolensville, TN passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2025. He was born in Nashville to his devoted mother Debra (Pack) Myers. He grew up in the greater Nashville area, attending Tusculum Elementary and Middle schools and graduated in 1989 from Overton High School. He met his wife, Stephanie Behnke, in his senior year of high school through mutual friends. After college, they married in 1997 and were blessed with a daughter, Sydney, in 2002. They made their home in Hermitage for several years, until making a move to Nolensville, TN in 2006.

Michael graduated from Volunteer State Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Physical Therapy. After practicing for a few years, he returned to college to complete a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Trevecca Nazarene University. This led him into Construction Project Management with companies including Batten and Shaw, and most recently Hoar Construction, where he found his passion for mentoring the next generation of leaders in the industry.

Michael was a true native Tennessean – a huge fan of our state and especially all of our Tennessee sports teams. You could often find him rooting for the Predators and Titans in good years and bad – one of his favorite memories was actually witnessing the Music City Miracle live with his favorite Titans fan/partner in crime Bob Behnke. Yet, his favorite TN team of all was the UT Volunteers — didn’t matter the forum – basketball, football or baseball, he bled orange. In recent years, he had the opportunity to enjoy a cigar after a HUGE Vols football win. Probably his most proud moments were watching his favorite nephew, Andrew, pitch for the UT Vols baseball team, especially seeing him be part of the National Championship team in 2024.

He loved spending time in the countryside of east Tennessee. Fall rides in his Jeep with the top down, radio playing (likely to be Chris Stapleton, Phil Collins, Frank Sinatra or a random one hit wonder from the 80’s) with Sydney in the passenger seat were some of his favorite moments. He was known for his patriotism of our country and for his love of the end of year holiday trifecta of Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Halloween was always fun as he was THE MICHAEL MYERS, which always brought a giggle to so many. Thanksgiving was the time he loved to connect his love of family and food at the Behnke house. And probably most prominently, he loved the beauty and peace of the Christmas season, combining his beliefs of home, faith and family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Velma Pack of Sparta, TN. Michael is survived by his wife of 27 years, Stephanie Myers; daughter, Sydney Myers; beloved beagle, Marley Myers; parents, Debra and Sam Arthur; brother, James Myers; sisters, Rhonda Hayes and Leslie Dase; niece, Alex Behnke; nephew, Andrew Behnke; in-laws, Bob and Mary Behnke and Rob and Christy Behnke and many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and co-workers.

More than anything, Michael was an amazing husband, father, son, son-in-law, uncle, sibling and friend. He will likely be remembered as someone who always had a quote to close the day, often sharing those of famous leaders, songwriters and authors, some were funny, some silly and some were memorable. With this in mind, we wanted to close this life summary with one that can best represent his impact on his time with us. For this, we recalled his time reading to Sydney as a child every night with stories about hustle and responsibility through stories like “The Little Red Hen” and a variety of books by Dr. Seuss which led us to close with this lasting thought/quote.

"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened" – He will be forever remembered and missed. A private celebration of life will be held in the upcoming weeks with family and friends with more details to follow.