OBITUARY: Michael W. “Mike” Mackie

Michael W. Mackie, age 69 of Franklin, TN passed away February 28, 2021.

Mike was born in Nashville and married Gail, the love of his life on September 27, 1980. With Gail at his side, his career and adventures blossomed. From Nashville, San Antonio, Dallas/Fort Worth, to San Francisco Bay Area, he pursued architectural and mechanical project management, and upon returning to Nashville he was employed by Smith Seckman Reid, Inc. where he worked as a construction administrator and project manager for hospitals. While in Dallas/Fort Worth, Mike decided to pursue his love of art by opening an Art Gallery!

In his youth he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. As an adult he became an accomplished figure skater, water skier, ice hockey player, and an avid snow skier. He also earned his Dive Master Certification and taught others to dive. Diving in the Caribbean and even skiing this last year, he found joy in everything he did.

Mike loved life and embraced the people and adventures it brought his way. Everywhere he lived, he drew people close to him with his generous heart, infectious laugh, and personality. Mike was known for being artistic, creative and a humble, patient individual. He was always there to help others, friends, family, neighbors in need. To friends in need, he would respond “I will come do it for you.” He always knew how to be encouraging and offer kind loving words. These endearing qualities were always appreciated by all who had privilege of knowing him. His kindness was unending; he also gave his time to “Habitat for Humanity Homes” in Texas and California.

In retirement, Mike with Gail at his side, they learned to enjoy golfing. He was a member of the Nashville Senior Invitational Golf Association. They joined Westhaven Golf Club in Franklin, TN where they embraced even more newfound friends during their tournaments and golf outings. Mike was dearly loved and will be missed by all.

“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.”

— Ralph Waldo Emerson —

Preceded in death by his father, James Virgil Mackie. Survived by his beloved wife, Gail Doyle Mackie; mother, Grace Mackie; brothers, Jim (Nella) Mackie and Rick (Leanne) Mackie; sister, Debbie (Robert) Taylor; sister in law & brother in law, Sharon and Joe Jones.

A Private Family Funeral Service will be conducted Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Memorials may be made to The INSPRITUS, 1628 Rosa Parks Blvd., Nashville TN 37208 https://weinspirit.org/nashville; Habitat of Greater Nashville, 414 Harding Place, Suite 100, Nashville, TN 37211 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com