OBITUARY: Michael W.B. Salisbury

Michael W. B. Salisbury, 63, passed away Monday, March 4, 2024 at his home in Franklin, TN.

He was born April 26, 1960 in Independence, KS to the late John R. and Mona Lou Salisbury.

He is survived by his sister, Carol Salisbury, Independence, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There was cremation. Burial will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence, KS on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 2:30 pm. Family and friends are welcome to attend. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/