OBITUARY: Michael W.B. Salisbury

By
Jen Haley
-
obit94

Michael W. B. Salisbury, 63, passed away Monday, March 4, 2024 at his home in Franklin, TN.

He was born April 26, 1960 in Independence, KS to the late John R. and Mona Lou Salisbury.

He is survived by his sister, Carol Salisbury, Independence, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There was cremation. Burial will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence, KS on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 2:30 pm. Family and friends are welcome to attend. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articlePhoto of the Day: April 4, 2024
Jen Haley
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here