OBITUARY: Michael Vaughn

Michael Vaughn, 71, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his home in Bali, Indonesia after an extended illness.
Mr. Vaughn was born in Franklin to Henrietta Vaughn and the late George Vaughn. Michael was a notable freelance artist, sublimely gifted and perpetually creative in oil and watercolor painting as well as sculpture.
He taught at the Watkins Institute and O’More College of Design, then lived in New Mexico for almost 20 years before retiring in Bali.
Michael’s eldest son, Aron, described him as a “completely unique gem of a human being.”
He’s survived by son, Aron (Hapny) Vaughn; granddaughters Sofie and Bella; son, Marlin (Tanya) Vaughn; grandchildren Corbin and Ava; sisters Avalyn (Randel) Davis and Julie (Steve) Abernathy; and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
