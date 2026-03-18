Michael Todd Lenhart passed away on February 27, 2026. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend whose strength of character, strong faith, and deep love for his family left a lasting mark on all who knew him.

Michael was born in Santa Rosa, California, to Joan Diane Marburger Lenhart and the late Robert Walter Lenhart. He grew up with a strong sense of responsibility and integrity, qualities that would define him throughout his life.

With a colorful childhood, Michael became a golf prodigy at age 13, winning tournaments and attracting the attention of the media, who claimed he might become the next Ben Hogan. As life took its course, Michael chose instead to help his father build and maintain the family business. For many years, he managed his father’s store and trained new salespeople.

Those who knew Michael will also remember that he was a great athlete. In addition to golf, he was both a long-distance runner and a sprinter while growing up. He also played baseball and basketball and was involved in amateur boxing for several years.

In 1992, Michael met his future wife Raquel Brussolo Rahal. After dating for just one month, he proposed. They both knew they were meant for each other. They got married in 1993 and began their journey together. In 1997, Michael and Raquel moved to Brazil for five months, where they lived with Raquel’s grandmother. During that time, Michael taught English classes and learned Portuguese.

In 2002, Michael and his wife moved to Los Angeles, where they lived for over twenty years and experienced the greatest day of their lives – the birth of their twin daughters, Julianna and Brianna Lenhart.

For many years, Michael built a successful career as a salesman in several industries, landing his dream job at Toyota of Simi Valley in California, a place he genuinely loved. He had a natural gift for conversation and connecting with people, earning the trust and respect of both coworkers and customers.

In 2022, Michael and his family moved to Tennessee, embracing a new chapter together. No matter where life took him, Michael remained a man of strong faith and deep devotion to his family.

Michael was known for being hardworking, ethical, and incredibly resilient. He faced life’s challenges with quiet determination, surviving different forms of cancer over the past decade. Through it all, he remained strong and steadfast, continuing to live with gratitude and discipline. With his high intelligence and excellent common sense, Michael solved life’s problems with sound reasoning and wisdom.

He took pride in caring for his health and staying active, believing it was important to take care of the body, mind, and spirit. Michael was always well put together and carried himself with a sense of dignity and order.

Outside of work, Michael enjoyed many simple pleasures. He loved sports, especially baseball and golf, and could often be found listening to sports talk radio while driving. He enjoyed fishing, driving, slipping in plenty of dad jokes, and most importantly, spending time with his family – going out to eat, taking trips, and taking his family to the movies. He had a fondness for life’s little comforts, enjoying pasta, hamburgers, sparkling water, and, of course, a good cup of coffee. He also loved talking to his sister Sherry, walking his dog, and watching movies as well as television shows.

Above all else, Michael was a devoted family man. His greatest joy and purpose in life were his wife and daughters. He was loving, protective, and deeply proud of the family he cherished so dearly.

Michael’s memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Raquel Rahal Lenhart; his daughters, Julianna Rahal Lenhart and Brianna Rahal Lenhart; his mother, Joan Lenhart; his sister, Sherry Dawn (Eric) Lewis; his in‑laws, Abel Elias Rahal and Regina Eulalia Brussolo Rahal; his sister‑in‑law, Juliana Brussolo Rahal (Rodrigo) Cabello; his nieces and nephews, Alyssa Brown, Pedro Cabello, and Stela Cabello; and the family’s beloved dog, Reggie.

Michael will be remembered for his strength, his faith, his integrity, and the deep love he carried for his family. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and in the hearts of those who loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 21, at 11:00 AM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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