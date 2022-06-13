OBITUARY: Michael Thomas Carlisle

Michael Thomas Carlisle, age 72 of Franklin, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Michael was a “Soul Winner For Christ” and spiritual father to lead many to the Lord. He was also a minister to pastors by encouraging them in prayer and words for their work. He was a previous co-owner with his parents with Carlisle Auto Parts. Currently worked in the landscape industry and small engine repair.

Preceded in death by parents, Gilman and Evelyn White Carlisle; sister, Gerry Adcock and daughter-in-law, Jenny Simanton Carlisle.

Survived by: wife of 49 years, Patricia Carlisle; son, Joshua (Mary) Carlisle; daughter, Rebekah (Joshua) Lutz; grandchildren, Hannah (Josh) Holtz, Isaac (Maddy) Carlisle, Isaac Suggs, Sarah Carlisle, Elizabeth Suggs, Gabriel Carlisle, Elijah Lutz and Esther Carlisle; great-grandchild, Rose Holtz and mother in law, Peggy Davis.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Sunday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Going Home Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, June 13, 2022 at Grace Church: Nashville, 1097 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064 (Behind Hobby Lobby) with visitation from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Internment in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Josh Holtz, Isaac Carlisle, Isaac Suggs, Gabriel Carlisle, Elijah Lutz, Jayme Thomas, Chris Thomas, Jon Thomas, Patrick Martin, and Monty Lankford. Honorary pallbearers will be Duane Furtaw, Ernie Adcock, and Johnny Taylor.

Memorials may be made to Grace Church: Nashville to support Micah Dearing in Missionary work with the Navigators.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

