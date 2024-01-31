OBITUARY: Michael Scott Martin

Michael Scott Martin, age 50 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on January 26, 2024.

He was born in Louisville, KY to the late Jerry & Mary Martin.

He graduated from U of L and loved his Cards. He loved his job with Franklin Hop. He knew more about KY Bourbon and Louisville than anyone he knew. He was a drummer for 37 years and toured with quite a few bands. He loved people and could talk about history for hours. He never met a stranger.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Sandra Pennington and Bonnie McFarland.

Michael is survived by his wife of 14 years, Laura Martin; children, Jerry Martin, Cody Martin, Alan (Cher) Koressel and Jessica Snider; brother, William (Helen) Raisor; sisters, Pamela (Tony) Buster and Michelle (Matthew) Wade; grandchildren, Zane & Winter and Gianna & Elianna.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 3, 2024 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Mark Lohman will officiate. Funeral service will be held at a date to be determined at Highlands Funeral Home in Louisville, KY. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to thyCA, Thyroid Cancer Survivors Association, Inc.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

