OBITUARY: Michael Scott Kranish

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Michael Scott Kranish on February 19, 2025. A man of strong Christian faith, Michael was a devoted husband, father, and friend whose legacy of love, hard work, and leadership will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Born on November 23, 1956, in Rockford, Illinois, Michael was the beloved son of Jack Kranish and Patricia Boyer Horst. He grew up in Rockford, developing a strong foundation of faith, family values, and a love for sports that would stay with him throughout his life. Michael attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration—and, more importantly, met the love of his life Patricia Goldbeck Kranish with whom he would spend 42 years.

His career was a testament to his dedication and perseverance. He started as a salesman in 1983 and worked his way up to President of Mid States Screw Corp, a role he held with pride until his retirement in 2020. His leadership and work ethic left a lasting impact on colleagues and the industry alike.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Michael or “Hap”, as he was called by his brother and sister, had a deep passion for skiing, football, baseball, hockey, and NASCAR. He loved playing and watching sports and was always involved in his children’s athletic pursuits, cheering them on with pride.

Michael’s warmth, wisdom, and unwavering devotion to his family will be forever remembered. He leaves behind a legacy that will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Michael is survived by Father: Jack (Marcia) Kranish, his beloved wife: Patti Kranish; children: Joshua (Kelli) and Shaun (Mary Majors) Kranish; grandchildren: Elena (14), Olivia (11), Jack(6), and James(3); brother: Mark “Bowers” Kranish; and friends: Lana & Jerry Sanchez and daughter Carmen. He is predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Bruce and Patricia Horst, and sister, Diane “Mary” Kranish (2005).

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

A special thank you to the Memory Care Staff at The Goldton for their tender care and compassion.

Michael’s family has entrusted Spring Hill Memorial with his care. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.springhill-memorial.com

Please make contributions to Tennessee Quality Care Hospice, 1517 A Hatcher Lane, Columbia, TN 38401.