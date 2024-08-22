OBITUARY: Michael Ray Devine

Michael Ray Devine, 82, of Franklin, TN passed away on August 18, 2024 in Nashville, TN.

Michael Ray Devine was born in Owensboro, KY to the late Raymond and Ather Devine on February 28, 1942.

He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Nancy Carole Devine.

He was a retired member of the United States Army, where he spent 30 years in the service.

Michael is survived by his two sons, Sean and Quinn Devine, both of Franklin.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 am Saturday, August 24, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 24, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email