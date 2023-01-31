OBITUARY: Michael R. Gregory

Michael R. Gregory of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on January 25, 2023 at the hospital after a brief illness.

He was the son of the late Ray Gregory and Edna Gregory.

Surviving family are Becky Gregory, wife and children, Grant Gregory (Gabby) and Micalah Gregory.

Out of respect for Michael’s very specific wishes, there will not be a funeral or public memorial.

If you would like to honor him, donations can be made to renew.org/donate or the Brentwood Public Safety Trust Fund/Firefighters by mailing a check to The Brentwood Public Safety Trust Fund; The City of Brentwood, PO Box 788, Brentwood, TN 37024.

Or you can plant some plants “in God’s soil,” as Michael would often say. These are wonderful ways to memorize him in true Michael fashion.

To share any good, funny memory or tidbit feel free to send those to twinspringsfarm@gmail.com These will be enjoyed by the family for years to come.

