OBITUARY: Michael Paul Northern

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Michael Paul Northern

Michael (Mike) Paul Northern passed away surrounded by family on September 22, 2021. He was 64.

A Spring Hill, Tennessee resident, Mike was born and raised in Providence, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Northern, and grandparents Lark (Fay) Northern and Herbert (Eva) Moore. He will be forever remembered as a loving husband, son, father and grandfather.

Mike enjoyed a vast array of music and played trumpet in his high school band. He was an avid fan of University of Kentucky sports and was known for his sincere kindness and quick wit. He loved movies, traveling, being with family and worshipping his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Harpeth Christian Church.

Mike is survived by his wife of 12 years, Hylan, his mother, Jean Northern, sister Vicki (Alan) Scott, son, Josh Northern, daughter, Julie (Chad) DeHaan, and grandsons Cason DeHaan, due in October, and Hudson Northern and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Harpeth Christian Church, 1101 Gardner Drive, Franklin, Tennessee 37064 on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2 pm with visitation beginning at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate gift cards or donations for a family in need that Mike was very close to. These will be collected at the service or can be mailed to Harpeth Christian Church, P.O. Box 680279, Franklin, Tennessee 37068.

