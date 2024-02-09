OBITUARY: Michael ‘Mike’ Wayne Beard

Michael “Mike” Wayne Beard, age 57 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away February 7, 2024 with his family by his side.

He was born on September 1, 1966, in Williamson County, TN to his parents Thomas “Tom” Clinton Beard and Brenda Childress.

Mike was a devoted worker who dedicated over 40 years of his life to Civil Construction. He was a valued employee and over the years he made numerous friends through coworkers. Beyond his professional life, Mike was known for his personality. Those closest to him knew that he possessed a stubborn yet caring personality.

He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend. In his free time, Mike found joy in various hobbies and interests. He had a love for Nascar racing and anything with four wheels. He enjoyed being outdoors and building things himself.

Mike is preceded in death by his father, and maternal grandmother Naomi Woodard Childress Sullivan.

He is survived by his wife, Gina Dodson Beard; mother Brenda Childress; children Justin Beard, Kristin (Matt) Walker, Darian Harvey and Haiden Harvey; grandchildren Lakelynn Janese and Cohen Walker; siblings Thomas (Wanda) Beard and Rebecca Beard.

The funeral service honoring Mike will take place at 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Tom Toner officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Mardogueo Trinidad Orellana, Jose Phernandez Nunez, Steven Neal, Gergorio Teletor Camata, Robert Ezell, and John Tosh. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Adcock, past and present employees of Civil Construction, Trey Stafford, Pete Hughes and Eddie Waller. Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM on Saturday, February 10, 2024 and one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

