OBITUARY: Michael ‘Mike’ Ward Holt

Michael “Mike” Ward Holt, age 67, a long-time resident of the Arno Community, College Grove, TN passed away Monday, Oct.10, 2022 at his residence.

Mike was born in Williamson County and was the son of the late Herman E. and Bessie Mae Culberson Holt.

Mike retired after forty- three years with ADT Security.

Mike loved the outdoors, fishing, farming, and hunting. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his daughters, Amy (Terry) Lampley of Chapel Hill, TN, Jackie (Chip) Stokes of Unionville, TN, Kelly Holt of Rockvale, TN, Amanda Holt of College Grove, TN, Grandchildren, Hunter (Lacey) Lampley, Sydney Lampley, Natalie Lampley, Holden Stokes, Laurel Stokes, and Lucas Stokes, Great Granddaughter, Addilyn Lampley, brother, Gene (Elaine) Holt of Columbia, TN, sister, Patsy Maynord of Columbia, TN, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Cothran Cemetery, Rockvale, TN Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday at Williamson Memorial and one hour prior to the service.

Serving as Active Pallbearers are Jack Wiesner, Wayne Barnes, Jimmy Cromer, Robert McMurray, Butch Boyd, Timmy Lee Ashworth, Sam McMurray, Bob Moran.

Honorary Pallbearers are Miller Culberson, Cecil Peach, Timmy Wilson, Wayne Banner, John Sanford, and the Breakfast Groups at Sip and Scoop and Bethesda Market.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Mike may be made to A Soldier’s Child Foundation. https://www.asoldierschild.org/

