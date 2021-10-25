OBITUARY: Michael “Mike” S. Murphy

Michael (Mike) S. Murphy, 64, born in Hamilton, OH, passed away on October 16th in Franklin, TN.

Mike was born in Hamilton, OH to the late Daniel Murphy and Dorothy (Landrum) Murphy on July 25th, 1957. He attended St. Ann grade school and is a 1975 graduate of Garfield High school. He went on to earn his bachelor’s in Economics and Industrial Relations at Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH, where he also played baseball for his beloved Musketeers. On December 8th, 1979, he married his high school sweetheart and best friend of 47 years, Catherine (Mattingly) Murphy. If you asked Mike, he loved Catherine since he saw her in diapers. He was an accomplished healthcare executive for 42 years. His most proud accomplishment was the creation of Dominic & Irvine in 2001, named after Mike and Catherine’s grandfathers, and later sold to MedAssets (Vizient). It was D&I where Mike, Catherine and Ryan worked together as a team with many other beloved employees/friends. He and Catherine also created Bellaterra Ranch, a dream that was inspired by their love for wine and the finer things in life. His long career was topped off by becoming a member of the HCA/HealthTrust family which he was able to share with his adored daughter, Amanda. Mike was a 6-year member of the Board for Centennial Medical Center and a member of several groups and organizations where he shared passion while developing life-long friendships. Mike was truly a man who lived to inspire, teach, learn, and breath in all of life’s possibilities. He was a son, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, uncle, colleague and friend who was most proud of his title of Husband, Dad, Father-in-law and so adoringly Papa. His earthly presence will be greatly missed but will live on in our hearts forever.

Mike is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy (Landrum) Murphy; father, Daniel Murphy; grandparents, Irvin and Walberga (Gosmeyer) Landrum and Domenick and Mildred (Delgatti) Rotundo; Aunt, Lillian Gosmeyer; and In-laws Robert and Joan (Rotundo) Mattingly.

Mike is survived by his loving wife and best friend Catherine (Mattingly) Murphy; son, Ryan Murphy; daughter, Amanda (Brad) Bartkowiak; brother, Kevin (Kate) Murphy; sister, Marcia (Jerry Fink) Hartzel; loving and adored grandchildren Jake (6), Ava Grace (4) and Sophia (2) as well as his dearly loved aunts, uncles, sister and brother in-laws, cousins, and many adored nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. cst with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30th led by Father Joe McMahon at Holy Family Catholic Church located at 9100 Crockett Road Brentwood, TN 37027.

A celebration of life will follow the service at a different location for family, close friends and present/past colleagues. Please email [email protected] to confirm your presence at the celebration and further details.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Sarah Cannon Research Center Donation to Sarah Cannon | Sarah Cannon and National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI). Donate to NAMI

The family of Mike Murphy wishes to extend our sincerest and heartfelt thank you to Dr. David Spigel and the caregivers at Tennessee Oncology, the Band of Brothers and their spouses, the HCA/HealthTrust family and the many friends and family who were here throughout his journey, especially in the last days.