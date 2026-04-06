Michael “Mike” Ray Treadway age 68 passed away on March 31, 2026 in College Grove due to an automobile accident. Mike was born in Hinton, West Virginia on November 16, 1957.

Mike was a member of Rover Baptist Church in Eagleville, TN and a devoted HVAC technician at D & G Services. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and race car fan but most of all he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Jamey (Johnathan) Clifton of Summertown, TN; son, Cody (Brittany) Treadway of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Kenzie (Evan) Wright, Cayson Treadway and Hayden Clifton; brother, Gary (Cindy) Treadway of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Letha (Russell) Waller of Thompsons Station, TN and Janice Conners of Fairview, TN; special niece, Beverly (Brian) Derryberry of Shelbyville, TN; special friends he considered family were Johnny Mack, Grace Poteete, April Burke, Gail and Ricky Poteete and Donna and Joe Whidby.

Mike is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Julie Hughes Treadway and parents, Leroy and Juanita Patterson Treadway.

Funeral services for Mike and Julie will take place 1:00PM Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Sam Bullington officiating. Visitation will be held from 10AM-1:00PM before the service. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Services in care of Casey Stephens and Lawrence Funeral Home 203 S. Horton Parkway Chapel Hill, TN 37034, 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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