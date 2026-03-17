Graveside funeral services for Michael “Mike” Harold Channell, age 64 will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Tabernacle Methodist Cemetery in Sandersville, Georgia. Rev. Jerry Phillips will officiate.

Mr. Channell was born February 9, 1962, in Sandersville, Georgia. He was the son of the late Harold Leonard Channell. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Andy Eugene Channell. He was a Project Manager for Brooks Range. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog Fan. Mr. Channell passed away Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Medical Center of Navicent Health in Macon.

Mr. Channell is survived by his wife, Ellen Channell of Wrightsville; his mother, Jean Channell of Wrightsville; 2 sons, Michael Seth Channell of Scriven, and Hayden Eugene Channell of Wrightsville; a daughter, Lindsey Channell of Springhill, TN; and 3 grandchildren, Harper Lynn Channell, Michael Cain Channell, and Cohen Lane Hannah.

Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Wrightsville Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Stanley Funeral Home & Crematory – Wrightsville.

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