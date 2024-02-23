OBITUARY: Michael ‘Mike’ Brian Puckett

Michael “Mike” Brian Puckett, age 64 of Franklin, TN passed away February 20, 2024.

Mike was a family man who loved nothing more than attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, dance recitals and piano recitals. He loved golfing, attending church and hosting Sunday afternoons with his family. He was dedicated to his work and an expert in his craft.

He was kind, wise, passionate, and gracious. He had the soul of an artist, the mind of a theologian and was a purveyor of deep conversations. A conversation with Mike could spark your interest in a new topic, provide healing to past wounds, instill courage for present challenges or bestow wisdom for future endeavors. His understanding and passion for life will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his father, Robert (Pam) Puckett of Florida; mother, Pat (Dave) Flohr of South Carolina; wife of 43 years, Pamela Puckett of Franklin, TN; sons, Michael, Jr. (Samantha) Puckett of Gaithersburg, MD, Benjamin (Laura) Puckett of Spring Hill, TN, Matthew (Kerri) Puckett of Summerville, SC and Kevin (Jessica) Puckett of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Magdalene, Anders, Hadassah, Judah, Uriah, Ezra, Asa, August and Ivy; many other loving family members.

A Graveside Service will be held 12:00 Noon Friday, February 23, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM to 12:00 Noon prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Glioblastoma Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank or SOME of Washington DC.

