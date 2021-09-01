OBITUARY: Michael (Mike) Barnett Sigmon

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Michael (Mike) Barnett Sigmon

Michael (Mike) Barnett Sigmon went to his eternal home on August 29, 2021.

Remembered for his kindness and easy-going nature, he was an active and beloved member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ in Franklin, TN. Mike was a special friend, especially to the friends in his many men’s groups. Those closest to him knew Mike as sensitive and sentimental while also steady as a rock. He put God, his family and his church family above all else.

He loved golf, telling a good joke, smoking a great cigar (Padron was his favorite) and listening to the rain. He was a huge fan of live music, Nascar racing and the family dog, Sadie. Making people happy wasn’t just part of Mike’s personal life – it was part of his career, where he was a reverse mortgage specialist. The relationships he had with his clients and helping them use their home ownership to reach their financial goals brought him great joy – it also made him a top producer for New American Funding.

Mike grew up in Hickory, NC (Catawba County) where he was born on March 8, 1953. After graduating high school in Hickory, he forged out into the world and graduated from Appalachian State in 1975. It was at Appalachian State that Mike decided to hitchhike across America and back one summer.

He started a career in finance, then transitioned to mortgage lending and moved to Nashville. That’s where he met his “darlin’,” Diane Bradford. After a year-and-a-half courtship, the couple married in 1990 in Diane’s hometown of Bowling Green, KY. Four years later they were blessed with their first son, Luke and in another four years they were blessed with their second son, Samuel.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Branch Donnelly, and father, Barnett (Barney) Sigmon.

He is survived by his wife Diane Bradford Sigmon and two sons Luke and Samuel; his sister Pam Sigmon and his brother, David Sigmon (Olga), both of Hickory, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Thursday, September 2, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Fourth Ave. Church of Christ, 117 4th Ave. Franklin, TN. Dean Barham will officiate. There will be a private family burial on Friday in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Fourth Ave. Church of Christ Benevolence Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

