OBITUARY: Michael ‘Mike’ Allen Smith

Michael ‘Mike’ Allen Smith, 60, of Arrington, passed away on January 26th.

Mike was born in Morenci, MI to Harold A. Smith and Sandra K. Dominique in August of 1964.

Mike grew up in Deerfield, MI. In his youth he showed calves through 4H from 10 years old until his high school graduation and loved to share stories from all those years at the fair. He loved the outdoors and having a good dog by his side. Mike married Deanne Brenner March 1998 in Brentwood, TN and was a dedicated husband and father. He had a love of history and a great respect for the military. He was a former member of the Army National Guard. He worked for IDS, now ORI, for more than 30 years. Anyone who knew him could count on him for just about anything.

Mike is survived by his wife, Deanne Smith. Son, Chase Smith, Brothers; Steve Smith, Joe Smith, Ed Griffith (Deanna), and David Smith (Erin). Sisters; Sheri Vore, Cinnamon Royal (Ray) and Sunday Perry (Steve). Parents; Sandra Griffith (Ken Griffith) and Harold Smith (Pat Smith).

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Franklin Christian Church (4040 Clovercroft Rd, Franklin, TN) on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11:30 am (no prior visitation). In honor of Mike, the family has requested casual dress for this service. Immediately following the service will be a time of food and fellowship for family and friends, also at Franklin Christian Church.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers that tribute donations honoring Mike be made to Operation Stand Down of Tennessee, https://www.osdtn.org/osdtn-donate.

