OBITUARY: Michael Lee Speer

Michael Lee Speer, age 87, of Franklin, TN, passed away on June 13, 2021, surrounded by his family.
After graduating from Oklahoma Baptist University, Mike served as a pilot in the Navy for several years. Soon after completing his term of service, he married Mary Louise Donley, his wife of 63 years who preceded him in death.
Mike was the author of several books, including Financial Fitness and Put Your Best Foot Forward: A Guide for Men on How to Dress. As a financial planner with IDS/American Express, Mike enjoyed helping families plan for secure futures. He also enjoyed reading, traveling, and gardening.
Mike is survived by his two daughters, two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
The family is holding a private memorial. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
