OBITUARY: Michael Joseph Murphy

Michael Joseph Murphy, age 59 of College Grove, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Michael was born in East Patchogue, NY on December 9, 1961, son of the late Frank & Mary Murphy.

He spent his early childhood in Patchogue, NY then moved to Ohio ultimately graduating from Norwood High School in 1980. Michael was an accomplished Sales Leader in the footwear and apparel industry. Most notable, he has been in the private and parochial school apparel business since 2002, working with Parker Uniforms for over twelve years. Most recently working for Flynne Ohara and School Apparel Inc.

Michael was a force to be reckoned with, always determined to provide for his family and give them the life he they felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He loved his wife, Debbie, so much and was undoubtedly proud of his sons, Matthew and Payton, whom he coached in basketball for years as a youth basketball coach in Keller, Texas. He enjoyed watching the Cowboys and Mavericks while eating wings, grilling out steaks, and playing with his grandson, Mavrick James.

He was preceded in death by Frank and Mary Murphy.

Survivors include his loving wife and best friend of 19 years, Debbie Murphy; children, Lauren Ashley (Jason) Sharkey, Haley Alexandria, Matthew Michael and Payton Miles; siblings, Joan and Tony DiNapoli, Kathleen and Ray Farrell, Thomas and Susan Murphy & Brian and Rachel Murphy; stepmother; Bonnie Murphy; grandson, Maverick James; along with his nieces & nephews, whom he loved dearly.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. There will be a reception to follow.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to MVP, Merging Vets & Players https://vetsandplayers.org/donate

in loving memory of Michael Joseph Murphy.