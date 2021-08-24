OBITUARY: Michael Joseph Murphy

By
Williamson Source
-
OBIT CANDLE

Michael Joseph Murphy, age 59 of College Grove, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Michael was born in East Patchogue, NY on December 9, 1961, son of the late Frank & Mary Murphy.

He spent his early childhood in Patchogue, NY then moved to Ohio ultimately graduating from Norwood High School in 1980. Michael was an accomplished Sales Leader in the footwear and apparel industry. Most notable, he has been in the private and parochial school apparel business since 2002, working with Parker Uniforms for over twelve years. Most recently working for Flynne Ohara and School Apparel Inc.

Michael was a force to be reckoned with, always determined to provide for his family and give them the life he they felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He loved his wife, Debbie, so much and was undoubtedly proud of his sons, Matthew and Payton, whom he coached in basketball for years as a youth basketball coach in Keller, Texas. He enjoyed watching the Cowboys and Mavericks while eating wings, grilling out steaks, and playing with his grandson, Mavrick James.

He was preceded in death by Frank and Mary Murphy.
Survivors include his loving wife and best friend of 19 years, Debbie Murphy; children, Lauren Ashley (Jason) Sharkey, Haley Alexandria, Matthew Michael and Payton Miles; siblings, Joan and Tony DiNapoli, Kathleen and Ray Farrell, Thomas and Susan Murphy & Brian and Rachel Murphy; stepmother; Bonnie Murphy; grandson, Maverick James; along with his nieces & nephews, whom he loved dearly.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. There will be a reception to follow.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to MVP, Merging Vets & Players https://vetsandplayers.org/donate
in loving memory of Michael Joseph Murphy.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here